Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) VP Kevin Yoder Sells 30,000 Shares

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) VP Kevin Yoder sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $101,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,974.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Lantronix traded up $0.02, hitting $2.77, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 million, a P/E ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.01. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.56.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.