AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) VP Sells $18,213.25 in Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) VP Lara Thrush Long sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $18,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,731,080.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AGCO opened at $61.69 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,754,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,468,000 after buying an additional 378,009 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,789,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,221,000 after purchasing an additional 223,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AGCO by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,661,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 1,020.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,354,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,488,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AGCO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.79.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

