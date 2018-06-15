Larry Weber Sells 750 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Director Larry Weber sold 750 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $46,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pegasystems stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.60. 10,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.23, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.01. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.95.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $235.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PEGA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $48,796,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,296.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 473,137 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 993,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 238,314 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 965,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,532,000 after acquiring an additional 204,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth approximately $10,547,000. Institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

