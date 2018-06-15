Lawrence E. Mccanna Sells 2,000 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,588. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.59. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.33). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $665.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

