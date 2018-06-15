Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,640,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,711 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.3% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Cisco Systems worth $1,211,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 936,504 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 585,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 436,206 shares in the last quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,992,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 32,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems traded down $0.44, hitting $44.25, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 49,302,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,421,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Vetr raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.11 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.