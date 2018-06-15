Lazaruscoin (LAZ) Tops One Day Volume of $0.00

Lazaruscoin (CURRENCY:LAZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Lazaruscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lazaruscoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Lazaruscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lazaruscoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lazaruscoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00165379 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000739 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000387 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

About Lazaruscoin

Lazaruscoin (CRYPTO:LAZ) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lazaruscoin’s official website is lazaruscoin.com.

Lazaruscoin Coin Trading

Lazaruscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lazaruscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lazaruscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lazaruscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Lazaruscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazaruscoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.