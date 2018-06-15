LB-Shell (LBP) Stock Price Up 12.6%

LB-Shell PLC (LON:LBP) shares rose 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Approximately 255,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 142,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

LB-Shell Company Profile

Lb-shell plc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the lean energy solutions for the distributed energy, diesel replacement, automotive, and aerial drone markets. The company was formerly known as Intelligent Energy Holdings plc and changed its name to Lb-shell plc in November 2017.

