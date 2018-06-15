Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 130 at Numis Securities

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) had its price target increased by Numis Securities from GBX 101 ($1.34) to GBX 130 ($1.73) in a research note released on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 75 ($1.00) to GBX 80 ($1.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Learning Technologies Group traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02), reaching GBX 118 ($1.57), on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,947. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37.50 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.17).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) per share. This is a positive change from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%.

In related news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed bought 377,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £403,999.90 ($537,877.65).

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

