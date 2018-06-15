Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) Stake Increased by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) by 357.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 100,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 199,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 64,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit alerts:

Shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit traded down $0.27, reaching $17.20, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,663,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,050. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.94 billion. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. research analysts predict that Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit’s payout ratio is 100.83%.

Several research firms have commented on ETE. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.