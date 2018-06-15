Lee Financial Co Purchases New Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALK. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $205,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $62.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.53 and a 52-week high of $95.75.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $98,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,580.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.