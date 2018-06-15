SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Position Reduced by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 193,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF traded down $0.39, reaching $39.43, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,683. SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

