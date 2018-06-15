AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) in a research note released on Monday, May 21st. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $24.65 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.65 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAG traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,947,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $832.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.20. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $25.63.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $146.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.13 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

