Legg Mason Inc (LM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LM shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Legg Mason from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Legg Mason from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:LM traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.45. 21,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Legg Mason has a 52-week low of $36.24 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $785.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Legg Mason will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 11th. This is a boost from Legg Mason’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

In other news, EVP Patricia Lattin sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $34,977.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,282.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Sullivan sold 31,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $1,216,150.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,563 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,052,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,655,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,280 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,968,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,532,000 after purchasing an additional 652,719 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

