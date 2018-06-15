Analyzing Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) and Travelzoo (TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Leidos pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Travelzoo does not pay a dividend. Leidos pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Travelzoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. 61.9% of Travelzoo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Leidos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Travelzoo and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo 3.02% 19.11% 6.02% Leidos 3.95% 17.90% 6.70%

Volatility & Risk

Travelzoo has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leidos has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Travelzoo and Leidos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 0 0 0 N/A Leidos 0 1 7 0 2.88

Leidos has a consensus price target of $73.88, indicating a potential upside of 23.02%. Given Leidos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leidos is more favorable than Travelzoo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Travelzoo and Leidos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $106.52 million 2.10 $3.53 million N/A N/A Leidos $10.17 billion 0.90 $366.00 million $3.72 16.14

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Travelzoo.

Summary

Leidos beats Travelzoo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company's publications and products include Travelzoo Websites; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. It also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website. The company serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, Department of Defense, military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in national security industry. Its solutions include technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to Air Navigation Service providers, including the Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, and airport operators; vehicle and cargo inspection system, which enables the scanning of vehicles and cargo that produces a image using a low radiation dose; IT solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; federal environment and infrastructure; and logistics services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including complex systems integration, managed health services, enterprise IT transformation, and life sciences services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

