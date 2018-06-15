Leidos (LDOS) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.11

Press coverage about Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Leidos earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.3447329691925 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Leidos opened at $60.75 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Leidos has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $70.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Leidos declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.89.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

