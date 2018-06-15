LePen (LEPEN) Price Up 1.5% Today

LePen (CURRENCY:LEPEN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. LePen has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.00 worth of LePen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LePen has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One LePen coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LePen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $746.13 or 0.11016000 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LePen Profile

LePen (LEPEN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2017. LePen’s official Twitter account is @coin_pen.

LePen Coin Trading

LePen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LePen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LePen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LePen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for LePen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LePen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.