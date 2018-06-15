Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) VP Sells $129,100.00 in Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) VP James F. Tessmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $129,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,151.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals opened at $12.89 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 213.32% and a negative net margin of 140.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 1,189,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 313,350 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,754,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 58,274,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,754,000 after acquiring an additional 756,673 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the period.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

