Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.02, reaching $12.91, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 2,441,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,657. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 213.32% and a negative net margin of 140.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 138,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,334,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Tessmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $129,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,151.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,360,095 shares of company stock worth $15,288,791. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 59,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 1,189,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 313,350 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,754,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 58,274,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,754,000 after purchasing an additional 756,673 shares in the last quarter.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

