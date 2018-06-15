Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Stock Price

News articles about Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lexington Realty Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.3734142059607 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

LXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.32). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.20%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.