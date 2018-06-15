Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the closed-end fund an impact score of 45.5933800843062 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

USA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.60. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,571. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $6.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

