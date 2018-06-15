Liberty Global PLC Class A (LBTYA) Stake Decreased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,452,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,526 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.67% of Liberty Global PLC Class A worth $170,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global PLC Class A by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 391,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global PLC Class A in the 4th quarter worth about $5,723,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global PLC Class A by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 316,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Liberty Global PLC Class A by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global PLC Class A alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,203. Liberty Global PLC Class A has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Liberty Global PLC Class A had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC Class A will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Fries acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $2,891,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 671,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,773.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Sparkman sold 41,860 shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,208,916.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $670,073.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global PLC Class A Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global PLC Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global PLC Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.