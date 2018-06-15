Michael T. Fries Purchases 100,000 Shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CEO Michael T. Fries purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,891,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 671,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,773.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.60. Liberty Global PLC Class A has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Liberty Global PLC Class A had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC Class A will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class A by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,329,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,934 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class A by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,713,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,746 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class A by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,946,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class A by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,383,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 61,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class A by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Macquarie set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global PLC Class A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

