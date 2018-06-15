Liberty Media (LSXMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LSXMA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media in a report on Friday, January 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Media from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.11.

LSXMA traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $47.53. 788,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,560. Liberty Media has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. equities analysts predict that Liberty Media will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $1,276,351.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $315,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gruss Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Liberty Media by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gruss Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,592,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Incline Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media during the fourth quarter worth about $38,215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Media by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,042,000 after buying an additional 26,155 shares during the period. CQS Cayman LP boosted its stake in Liberty Media by 4.0% during the first quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 585,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 551,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,889,000 after purchasing an additional 323,264 shares in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

