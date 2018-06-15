Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Meenal Sethna sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $756,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Major sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.77, for a total value of $147,556.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,107.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,006 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $234.62. The company had a trading volume of 335,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,838. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.91 and a twelve month high of $235.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.58. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $417.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

