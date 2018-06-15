Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Position Cut by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director G Russell Lincoln sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $2,004,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,581,634.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LECO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $93.37. The stock had a trading volume of 551,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,498. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.48 and a 1 year high of $101.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $757.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Wellington Shields raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.30.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

