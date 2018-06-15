Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Olin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.85 to $27.79 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Olin in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.31.

Olin traded down $0.03, hitting $30.38, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 2,615,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,856. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Olin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Olin announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

