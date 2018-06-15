DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) Shares Sold by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DCT Industrial Trust were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 11,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 783,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,666. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. DCT Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded DCT Industrial Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

About DCT Industrial Trust

DCT Industrial is a leading real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT's actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics.

