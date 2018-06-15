Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AFH Financial Group (AFHP)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Shares of AFH Financial Group opened at GBX 340 ($4.53) on Monday, according to MarketBeat. AFH Financial Group has a 1-year low of GBX 175 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 370 ($4.93).

AFH Financial Group Company Profile

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

Receive News & Ratings for AFH Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFH Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.