Lido Advisors LLC Takes $703,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

In related news, insider Adam D. Amsterdam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $1,179,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,749.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 7,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $871,839.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,970.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,270 shares of company stock valued at $23,520,457. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.38. 25,061,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,522. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.58 and a 1-year high of $119.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

