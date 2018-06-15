LightChain (CRYPTO:LIGHT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

LightChain (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last seven days, LightChain has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. LightChain has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $243,591.00 worth of LightChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LightChain token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003587 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015545 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00600499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00233925 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00044528 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00093050 BTC.

LightChain Token Profile

LightChain’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. LightChain’s official website is www.lightchain.one. LightChain’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

LightChain Token Trading

LightChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LightChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LightChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LightChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

