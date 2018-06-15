Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) Increased by Analyst

Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Lilis Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lilis Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Lilis Energy alerts:

Lilis Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.13 million. Lilis Energy had a negative return on equity of 419.18% and a negative net margin of 115.71%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Lilis Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lilis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.36. 1,071,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,860. Lilis Energy has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Lilis Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lilis Energy news, major shareholder Fund Vertex sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $569,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,397,174 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Tyler Runnels purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 650,000 shares of company stock worth $3,625,500 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southpaw Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lilis Energy during the first quarter valued at about $8,314,000. Mobius Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilis Energy during the first quarter valued at about $710,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lilis Energy during the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lilis Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,342,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,151,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilis Energy during the first quarter valued at about $453,000.

Lilis Energy Company Profile

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company's total net acreage in the Permian Basin is approximately 19,000 acres. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 11,453 million barrels of oil equivalent, including proved developed reserves of 4,275 million barrels of oil equivalent and proved undeveloped reserves of 7,178 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lilis Energy (LLEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lilis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.