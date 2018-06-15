Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lincoln Educational Services earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7605706546027 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of LINC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,954. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.59 million. research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

