Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,133,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,318,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 399,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,021,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,015,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $45.55.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $916.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

