iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund (IWR) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund traded down $0.16, hitting $216.96, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 163,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,427. iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund has a 12-month low of $188.02 and a 12-month high of $220.02.

iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

