iShares Morningstar Large Core Idx (NYSEARCA:JKD) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large Core Idx (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large Core Idx were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large Core Idx by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large Core Idx by 1.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large Core Idx by 43.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large Core Idx by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large Core Idx by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large Core Idx traded down $0.10, hitting $158.83, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 43,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,105. iShares Morningstar Large Core Idx has a one year low of $145.50 and a one year high of $167.90.

iShares Morningstar Large Core Idx Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

