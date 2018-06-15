Lincoln National Corp Has $301,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Etf (BNDX)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Etf (BMV:BNDX) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Etf were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Etf by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Etf in the 4th quarter valued at $2,769,000. Yellowstone Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Etf by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Yellowstone Partners LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Etf by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Etf by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Etf traded up $0.12, reaching $54.51, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Vanguard Total International Bond Etf has a fifty-two week low of $960.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

