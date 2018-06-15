Linker Coin Price Tops $0.0381 on Top Exchanges (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $45,649.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linker Coin has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Linker Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002185 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000127 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000620 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 tokens. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linker Coin is www.linkercoin.com/en. The official message board for Linker Coin is medium.com/linkercoin.

Linker Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

