LiteDoge (CRYPTO:LDOGE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $871.00

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One LiteDoge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. LiteDoge has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $871.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LiteDoge

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 16th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 15,023,101,049 coins. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech.

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

