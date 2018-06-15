Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) Director Sells $2,992,500.00 in Stock

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $2,992,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at $102,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Lithia Motors traded up $0.94, hitting $102.36, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 11,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,828. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Lithia Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 2.34%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 57,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.