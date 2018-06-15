Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) Shares Bought by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned about 0.23% of Lithia Motors worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 320.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $613,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lithia Motors opened at $101.42 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $127.99.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.83%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,467 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $538,499.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,137 shares of company stock valued at $9,068,480 over the last three months. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

