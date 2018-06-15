LivaNova (LIVN) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $104.54

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $104.54 and last traded at $104.01, with a volume of 10740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on LivaNova from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hugh M. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $97,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 15,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $1,519,260.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,498 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

