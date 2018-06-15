LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.43% of LivaNova worth $61,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth $113,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 27,255.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 15,742 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $1,519,260.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh M. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $97,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,572 shares of company stock worth $2,281,498. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Shares of LivaNova traded down $0.61, hitting $104.35, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 14,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,292. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $59.12 and a 12-month high of $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

