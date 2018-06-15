Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $39.56 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 938,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,073 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.45% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $39,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,138,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,181,000 after buying an additional 1,093,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,767,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,377,000 after buying an additional 758,666 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,786,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,636,000 after buying an additional 627,695 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,754,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,256,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,466,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,416,000 after buying an additional 177,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LYV. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.80 to $49.11 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

In related news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $197,987.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,323.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment traded up $0.38, reaching $46.93, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -97.77 and a beta of 0.98. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $49.11.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.