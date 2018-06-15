Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 275,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,577. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $55.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.66 million. research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CFO S. Brett Caines sold 3,607 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $99,986.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,133,074.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 5,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,404.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,056 shares of company stock worth $1,526,068 in the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. TheStreet upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits.

