LiveXLive Media’s (LIVX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Dawson James

Dawson James reiterated their buy rating on shares of LiveXLive Media (NYSE:LIVX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 4th.

LiveXLive Media opened at $7.70 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. LiveXLive Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc operates Internet networks for live music and music-related video content. The company operates through three segments: Corporate, Live Events, and Ticketing. Its network operates as an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Hangout Music Festival, and Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives, and industry interviews.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.