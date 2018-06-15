Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 77 ($1.03).

LLOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 90 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 85 ($1.13) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 87 ($1.16) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 63.13 ($0.84) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 61.81 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.58 ($0.98).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.