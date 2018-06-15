Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,334 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $58,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -121.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $274.69 and a 12-month high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.67. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 608.95%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 60.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.26.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

