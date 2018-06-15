Lonestar Resources US (LONE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.65

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 8053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

LONE has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Lonestar Resources US from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $205.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.26.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.61 million. equities analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John H. Murray bought 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $67,085.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barry Schneider bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,770 shares of company stock worth $150,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 37.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 57,171 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 177.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 108,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 368,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 136,755 shares during the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

