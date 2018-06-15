Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 34,868 Shares of Sentinel Energy Services Inc (STNLU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sentinel Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:STNLU) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sentinel Energy Services were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sentinel Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,982,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sentinel Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,538,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sentinel Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,058,000. Pacific Grove Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sentinel Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sentinel Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,241,000.

NASDAQ STNLU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Sentinel Energy Services Inc has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.98.

Sentinel Energy Services Company Profile

Sentinel Energy Services Inc is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company seeks to focus its search for a target business in the energy services and equipment industry, with an emphasis on oil and gas services and equipment globally.

