Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $11.41 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.16% of Huntsman worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,634,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,605 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Huntsman by 3.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,326,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,058,000 after purchasing an additional 387,069 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Huntsman by 16.4% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 7,178,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 766.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,494,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Huntsman by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,538,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman traded down $0.18, reaching $32.95, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 130,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,569. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.73. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 8.98%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

In other news, VP J Kimo Esplin sold 16,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $526,505.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 393,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,878,977.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Nomura cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Huntsman from $43.00 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

